Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for VerticalScope (FORA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VerticalScope (TSE: FORA) recently:

5/22/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – VerticalScope was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.

5/22/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

4/29/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – VerticalScope was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.

4/9/2025 – VerticalScope was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

4/9/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Beacon Securities from C$19.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$10.00.

4/9/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$9.00.

4/8/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FORA opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.02. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rob Laidlaw purchased 61,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$300,002.50. Insiders purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,871 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

