Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)'s stock price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.12. 127,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 76,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Up 1.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

