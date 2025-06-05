Jay C. Hoag Sells 22,504 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 22,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.21, for a total transaction of $26,761,981.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,252,337.70. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,239.66 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,075.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $982.47. The stock has a market cap of $527.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

