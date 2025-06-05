Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $202.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.56% from the stock’s current price.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $185,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,487,991.25. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,623 shares of company stock worth $1,826,916 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

