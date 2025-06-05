Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.39.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JOBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $1,130,002.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,494,728 shares in the company, valued at $396,594,255.84. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $65,732.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,259.98. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,950 shares of company stock worth $4,640,619 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

