JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $64.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.07. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elena Ridloff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $553,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,363,618. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $2,334,301. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 689,547 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,184,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,856,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 491,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,098,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

