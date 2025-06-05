Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
Shares of KGC stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 12.24%.
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
