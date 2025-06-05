Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,697,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $632,797,000 after buying an additional 12,705,061 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Kinross Gold by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,243,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after buying an additional 5,871,904 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,610,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after buying an additional 5,639,383 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.