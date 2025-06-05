KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Chairman Sells $137,826,186.20 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

