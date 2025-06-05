Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Raised to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KVYO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

KVYO opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.79 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,503. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,124,030 shares of company stock valued at $201,016,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,310,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 866,749 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Klaviyo by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,538,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 790,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,240,000 after purchasing an additional 746,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,507,000 after purchasing an additional 684,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

