Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

