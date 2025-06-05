Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LB. Scotiabank increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.57.

TSE:LB opened at C$30.02 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.37 and a one year high of C$31.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -239.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

