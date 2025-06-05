Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE LAD opened at $316.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.53 and its 200-day moving average is $335.10. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $243.04 and a one year high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $80,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,444.40. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total transaction of $72,128.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,219.48. This trade represents a 16.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 855 shares of company stock valued at $252,536 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAD

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.