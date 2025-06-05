Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $209.44 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $214.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $262,528.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,345,319.64. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,779 shares of company stock worth $159,318,643. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $10,209,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

