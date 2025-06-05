Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.10.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $335.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

