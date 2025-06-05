Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 441,083 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 416.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,083 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.54% of FibroGen worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77,693 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 98,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.31 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.86.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thane Wettig bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,165.15. The trade was a 36.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,722 shares in the company, valued at $113,302.70. The trade was a 339.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

