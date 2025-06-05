Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXNM. Wall Street Zen cut TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

