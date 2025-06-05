Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $244,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,192.20. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,256,827.40. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,015 shares of company stock worth $923,913. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRNX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

