Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 314.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,625 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Playtika were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $1,828,549.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,510,511 shares in the company, valued at $937,699,401.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 739,922 shares of company stock worth $3,548,194 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTK opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.67 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

