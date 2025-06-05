Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the software’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,065 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $113.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $185,982.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 55,411 shares in the company, valued at $6,167,244.30. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $46,300.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,674. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,415 shares of company stock worth $268,790. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

