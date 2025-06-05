Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2,457.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $249.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $256.08.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.80.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

