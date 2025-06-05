Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $295,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Albemarle Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of ALB opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $120.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -14.57%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.