Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,251,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ENPH opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.80. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Glj Research cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.