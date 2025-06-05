Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,251,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of ENPH opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.80. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Glj Research cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enphase Energy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.