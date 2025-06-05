Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $351,000 Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 193.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Joint worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Joint alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Joint by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Joint by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Joint by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $3,458,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of JYNT opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $170.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Joint had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Joint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JYNT

About Joint

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.