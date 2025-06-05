Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,965 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 24,482,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,861,000 after buying an additional 1,136,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 385,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 506,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

