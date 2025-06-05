Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $264,000 in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 244,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 539,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.52. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $147.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.14 million.

Several research analysts have commented on PRTS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.80 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

