Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $293,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Santander initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $6.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Pilgrim's Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

