Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $322,000 in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

