Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $339,000 in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on Bioventus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $53,639.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,917.77. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $115,291. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

