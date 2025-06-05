Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in PRA Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,607,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.2%

PRAA opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $570.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $269.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.63 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In other news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,449.84. This represents a 19.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

