Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Green Dot by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 363,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 310,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $112,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,529. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $555.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.20 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

