Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 25,887 Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Semrush by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $38,468.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 797,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,389.92. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $90,274.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,402,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,667.36. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,543,087 shares of company stock valued at $25,445,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

