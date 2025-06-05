Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 162,268 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,268 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after buying an additional 8,837,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $110,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,646,000 after buying an additional 1,809,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,326 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 890,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.9%
NYSE:OHI opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.