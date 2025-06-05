Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 162,268 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,268 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after buying an additional 8,837,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $110,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,646,000 after buying an additional 1,809,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,326 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 890,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

