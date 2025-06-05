Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 50,884 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,884 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,695,000 after acquiring an additional 330,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $12,897,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3,026.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after buying an additional 529,308 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,379,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,368 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,472. This represents a 14.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,912,239. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

