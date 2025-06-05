Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $282,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,268 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.37 per share, with a total value of $21,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $907,773,000. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 416,500 shares of company stock worth $29,254,547. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

