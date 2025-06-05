Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $322,000 Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,713,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $894.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.69. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $392.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

