Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in DMC Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,753,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. Research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

