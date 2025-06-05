Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pulmonx by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 55.36% and a negative net margin of 67.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $32,730.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 273,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,612.07. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 991,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,995.90. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,388 shares of company stock worth $267,764. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

