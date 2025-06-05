Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,596,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,705,000 after purchasing an additional 146,702 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,237,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,141,000 after buying an additional 120,785 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after buying an additional 84,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of TGTX opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -370.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

