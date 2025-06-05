Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS opened at $188.82 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

