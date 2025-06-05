Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.43. 66,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 46,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Mawson Gold Trading Down 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

