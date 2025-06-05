MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. 17,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 700,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

