Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 245.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $312.74 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.17.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.30.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

