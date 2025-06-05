Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 12,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 23,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

