Michels Family Financial LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,398.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 749,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after acquiring an additional 699,568 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

