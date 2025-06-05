Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 97,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 229,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$104.56 million, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 45.60 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midnight Sun Mining

In other Midnight Sun Mining news, Director Allan John Fabbro bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

