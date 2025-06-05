Millennium Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 172.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 22,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,898.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,691.90. This trade represents a 10.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $210.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 394.87%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.