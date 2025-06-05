Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $451,466.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $472,323.24. This trade represents a 48.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 6,303 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $42,167.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $154,411.89. This represents a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,560 shares of company stock worth $1,576,563 in the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 10.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.