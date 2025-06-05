Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 269.80 ($3.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

Moonpig Group Announces Dividend

LON MOON opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.35) on Friday. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 151 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 277.50 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31. The stock has a market cap of £842.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

