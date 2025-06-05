Morgan Stanley Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $115.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.19.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

