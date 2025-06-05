Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $490.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of CRWD opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.08, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.40. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total transaction of $3,028,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 755,592 shares in the company, valued at $366,152,327.28. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,500. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

